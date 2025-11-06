Hunter Hill Talks Tennessee Volunteers Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers played host to many different prospects, including one of the best prospects in the state of Georgia, as the Tennessee Vols had the chance to host some of the better prospects due to their annual "Dark Mode" game, which is a popular recruiting event that these recruits want to visit.
One of the prospects from the state of Georgia who visited the Tennessee Vols for this game was Hunter Hill. Hill is one of the better offensive linemen in the state, as he attends Peach County, and is a Georgia legacy. He is someone who has been offered by many different schools, as he is a 2028 prospect who has caught the attention of many.
Following the visit, the Peach County High School star caught up with Vols On SI to discuss the latest in his recruitment and to discuss his visit.
Hunter Hill Talks Tennessee Football Visit
"The visit went awesome. I had the chance to talk to the offensive line coach (Glen Elabree) one-on-one
He then would discuss. the fans and how they were "phenomenal" in his eyes.
"The fans are absolutely phenomenal. I love the 3rd down screaming. It definitely distracts the opposing team."
Back to talking about Elarbee, the talented prospect recalled his conversation with the Tennessee coach.
"Yes, like I said earlier Coach Elarbee. We talked about the hard work I need to continue to focus on, and he gave me his background, including expectations of his players, including himself. He's very detailed but down to earth."
The talented prospect has yet to filter in a top schools list, but he is still open to the process. He went more into detail about this.
"No top schools as of yet, being that I'm still young in this process. I can say I do value all of the offers at this time, and I'm thankful. I do know I'll be studying physical therapy wherever I choose, so I'll be focused on that program as of now."
What does a visit like this do for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he visited them with the hopes of being awed, which Tennessee didn't fail to do, it seems.
"A visit like this shows me how genuine and great a school can be. We definitely felt like a priority amongst other top recruits, and our host did a great job. My family and I definitely will be back up to Rocky Top," said the offensive lineman.