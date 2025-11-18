In-State 2027 Safety Talks Tennessee Football Fit Following Gameday Visit
While the 2026 recruiting class is by no means completed and there are still a lot of recruiting efforts taking place from the Tennessee football staff, the last month of the regular season gives that staff the opportunity to build some initial positive momentum for the next cycle as offseason visits are only a couple of months away.
With a ranked opponent coming to town for a night game, it was a natural opportunity to get underclass prospects that are on their radar to campus for a gameday visit experience, including in-state safety Jaden Butler, who came away impressed with the environment that Tennessee fans create inside Neyland Stadium on Saturdays.
"The environment before the game was very electric," he told Vols on SI.
Jaden Butler Impressed with Fit in Vols Secondary
As Butler took in the electric environment leading up to the game against Oklahoma, several coaches were able to talk to the prospect, including head coach Josh Heupel.
"I spoke to Coach Heupel, Coach (Danny) O’Rourke, and Coach (Liam) Gray. They were letting me know who to watch and where I would be playing."
As he watched the secondary limit the Sooners to just 159 yards passing and an interception, the junior safety was impressed with how free and aggressive the coaching staff allowed their defensive backs to play.
Added on to that fact, safety Edrees Farooq, who has earned a starting role early in his collegiate career, made several splash plays in the game that included forcing a pair of fumbles.
"Watching how aggressive the back end was and how they could play coverage too," he said about what he liked about the fit in the secondary under coaches Tim Banks and Willie Martinez.
Jaden Butler Recruitment Filled with SEC Programs
Butler has had a breakthrough junior season at Haywood High School this year, elevating his game to another level and being an important playmaker for his team on both sides of the ball.
Tennessee was among the first programs to offer him last season and joined several other programs within the SEC to extend an offer his way, joining the likes of Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Vanderbilt. His offer list should only continue to grow as more college football staffs turn their focus to the 2027 cycle.
He has visited Kentucky and Vanderbilt this fall prior to his trip to Rocky Top and will continue to take visits to find the right fit as the interest from colleges continue to come his way.