In-State Prospect JP Peace Talks Tennessee Visit Following Overtime Thriller Against Florida
Tennessee had multiple players on campus for a visit as the Vols took on Florida. Despite players coming from many different states the Vols still had some homegrown talent in attendance.
JP Peace was on campus. Peace is a West High School recruit in the 2027 class. He is in the Knoxville area and is being recruited as a LEO position athlete. Peace caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.
“I had a great time at the visit! The stadium was rocking, the staff was very friendly, and it made me feel at home,” Peace stayed to Tennessee on SI. “I was really glad that Tennessee won! I thought the defense played really well and that was good to see!”
He had the opportunity to speak to his home college coaching staff. “I did get to talk with many of them and they made me feel welcomed and at home! I also got to see one of the players, Ryan Scott that has been like a big brother to me. That was also a big plus! This visit helps them in my recruitment and they are definitely a top choice right now.”
Peace has hopes to return to visit Tennessee as he stated to Tennessee on SI that he will “Definitely” be back.
