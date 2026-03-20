Prairie View vs. Florida Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round
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Prairie View got its first NCAA Tournament win in school history, taking down Lehigh in an impressive performance in the First Four matchup. The Panthers now have their hands full on Saturday night when they take on the defending national champions, the Florida Gators.
The Gators did enough this season to clinch a 1-seed in this year's edition of the NCAA Tournament, putting them in a great spot to once again go on a deep run in March.
Florida is set as the single-game favorite in the NCAA Tournament when they take on Prairie View on Saturday night. Let's take a look.
Prairie View vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Prairie View +35.5 (-112)
- Florida -35.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Prairie View +8000
- Florida -100000
Total
- OVER 155.5 (-105)
- UNDER 155.5 (-115)
Prairie View vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 20
- Game Time: 9:35 pm ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Prairie View Record: 19-17
- Florida Record: 26-7
Prairie View vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Prairie View is 10-0 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 10-0 in Prairie View's last eight games
- Prairie View is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. SEC opponents
- Florida is 14-5 ATS in its last 19 games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in Florida's last 15 games
- Florida is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as a favorite
Prairie View vs. Florida Best Prop Bet
- Alex Condon 8+ Rebounds (+116)
This is a game between the best rebounding team in the NCAA Tournament and the worst. Florida leads the nation in rebounding, grabbing 59.5% of boards. Now, the Gators face a Prairie View team that has grabbed just 45.9% of rebounds, which ranks 335th in the country. That should lead to Alex Condon of the Gators having a big game on the glass. He's averaging 7.7 rebounds per game this tournament.
Prairie View vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
In the Round of 64 edition of Road to the Final Four, I broke down why I'm going to plug my nose and take the points with the Panthers:
Florida is the biggest favorite in NCAA Tournament history at 35.5-points, and I can't get there when it comes to laying that many points. Prairie View A&M did something to adjust their defense in the final stretch of the season, and the results have been magical. Not only that, but the interior of their defense is their biggest strength, ranking 81st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 49.4% from two-point range.
That's going to prove to be important against a Florida team that struggles on the perimeter.
If the Panthers can slow down the front court of Florida while getting some shots to drop on offense, they have a strong chance to keep this game with 35 points.
Pick: Prairie View +35.5 (-112)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets