Prairie View vs. Florida Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

Prairie View got its first NCAA Tournament win in school history, taking down Lehigh in an impressive performance in the First Four matchup. The Panthers now have their hands full on Saturday night when they take on the defending national champions, the Florida Gators.

The Gators did enough this season to clinch a 1-seed in this year's edition of the NCAA Tournament, putting them in a great spot to once again go on a deep run in March.

Florida is set as the single-game favorite in the NCAA Tournament when they take on Prairie View on Saturday night. Let's take a look.

Prairie View vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Prairie View +35.5 (-112)

Florida -35.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Prairie View +8000

Florida -100000

Total

OVER 155.5 (-105)

UNDER 155.5 (-115)

Prairie View vs. Florida How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Game Time: 9:35 pm ET

Venue: Benchmark International Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Prairie View Record: 19-17

Florida Record: 26-7

Prairie View vs. Florida Betting Trends

Prairie View is 10-0 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 10-0 in Prairie View's last eight games

Prairie View is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. SEC opponents

Florida is 14-5 ATS in its last 19 games

The UNDER is 10-5 in Florida's last 15 games

Florida is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as a favorite

Prairie View vs. Florida Best Prop Bet

Alex Condon 8+ Rebounds (+116)

This is a game between the best rebounding team in the NCAA Tournament and the worst. Florida leads the nation in rebounding, grabbing 59.5% of boards. Now, the Gators face a Prairie View team that has grabbed just 45.9% of rebounds, which ranks 335th in the country. That should lead to Alex Condon of the Gators having a big game on the glass. He's averaging 7.7 rebounds per game this tournament.

Prairie View vs. Florida Prediction and Pick

In the Round of 64 edition of Road to the Final Four, I broke down why I'm going to plug my nose and take the points with the Panthers:

Florida is the biggest favorite in NCAA Tournament history at 35.5-points, and I can't get there when it comes to laying that many points. Prairie View A&M did something to adjust their defense in the final stretch of the season, and the results have been magical. Not only that, but the interior of their defense is their biggest strength, ranking 81st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 49.4% from two-point range.

That's going to prove to be important against a Florida team that struggles on the perimeter.

If the Panthers can slow down the front court of Florida while getting some shots to drop on offense, they have a strong chance to keep this game with 35 points.

Pick: Prairie View +35.5 (-112)

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get up to $3,000 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and you will receive up to $300 in bonus bets for losing bets for 10 consecutive days.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!