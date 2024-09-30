In-State Vols Commit Ethan Utley Confirms His Recruitment Is Shut Down
As the 2024 cycle wrapped up a little less than a year ago it became more clear who the top targets of the 2025 class would be. One of the players at the top of that list was Ethan Utley.
Utley is a defensive lineman from Ensworth High School. The Nashville, Tennessee prospect quickly learned to love the Vols after visiting multiple times during the season and getting to know the people around campus. His best friend Dylan Lewis committed to the Vols and was another priority than anyone else at the defensive line group.
Back on March 28th, the talented defensive lineman would finalize his decision with the Vols over Michigan, Syracuse, Texas, and Oklahoma. Since then the talented defensive lineman would become one of the biggest peer recruiting players in the class taking the lead on guys such as David Sanders alongside fellow four-star George MacIntyre.
Recently Utley took the time to speak with Tennessee on SI to update his recruitment.
“My high school football season has been going great. The defense is performing at a high level and we are undefeated and looking to make a deep run in the playoffs,” Utley said.
He isn’t backing off of his commitment anytime soon as he reassures his commitment to Tennessee. “I am a Vol through and through. No school has contacted me and my recruitment is shut down. I also don’t plan to visit any other school other than Tennessee.”
Speaking of visiting Tennessee, the talented defensive lineman will be back on campus multiple times this season. He will be back for a confirmed amount of three games and two of them are in October. “I am going to the Florida, Kentucky, and Alabama game for sure.”
