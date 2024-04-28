Volunteer Country

Isaiah Gibson Visits Tennessee Vols

2025 four-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins, Ga.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee Defensive Line coach Rodney Garner during fall practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville,
Tennessee Defensive Line coach Rodney Garner during fall practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn

2025 four-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins, Ga.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.

During an unofficial visit this spring, Warner Robins High School edge rusher Isaiah Gibson pledged his commitment to the USC Trojans. While opting to join the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in America, Gibson has kept his options open. The talented defender has official visits with Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

Gibson ranks as the No. 36 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. While other major suitors are positioned well here, the Tennessee Volunteers continue to swing. Gibson was on campus over the weekend for an unofficial visit, spending time with Tennessee's coaching staff. This recruitment will run for months, so the Vols have time to get into the picture. Gibson ranks as the No. 2 overall edge rusher in the recruiting cycle.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.