Isaiah Gibson Visits Tennessee Vols
2025 four-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins, Ga.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.
During an unofficial visit this spring, Warner Robins High School edge rusher Isaiah Gibson pledged his commitment to the USC Trojans. While opting to join the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in America, Gibson has kept his options open. The talented defender has official visits with Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
Gibson ranks as the No. 36 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. While other major suitors are positioned well here, the Tennessee Volunteers continue to swing. Gibson was on campus over the weekend for an unofficial visit, spending time with Tennessee's coaching staff. This recruitment will run for months, so the Vols have time to get into the picture. Gibson ranks as the No. 2 overall edge rusher in the recruiting cycle.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.