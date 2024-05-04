Jayden Woods Schedules Official Visit With Tennessee
2025 four-star edge rusher Jayden Woods (Shawnee, Ks.) has scheduled an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Mill Valley High School edge rusher Jayden Woods has scheduled an official visit with the Vols on June 21 following a visit from Tennessee football’s outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler. According to 247Sports, Woods is the No.18 edge rusher in the class of 2025 and currently has the Vols in his top five schools.
The Vols have been pursuing Woods for over a year now, offering him a scholarship back in February of 2023. Woods has Tennessee, Purdue, Florida, Wisconsin, and Penn State among his top five schools. Woods “loved” his first visit with the Vols in March and is ready to return to Knoxville for another visit.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound game wrecker was named The Kansas Defensive Player Of The Year for the third time after recording 7 sacks, 2 caused fumbles, and 71 total tackles for Mill Valley High School.
With no clear favorites in sight for where Woods will land, the Vols have a prime opportunity to further cement themselves within Woods' final contenders during his upcoming visit to Rocky Top. Tennessee currently holds the No. 15 ranked 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
