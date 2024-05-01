Jordan Young Narrows Recruitment
2025 four-star safety Jordan Young (Monroe, North Carolina) narrowed his recruitment to eight schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Monroe High School safety Jordan Young has burst onto the national scene in recent months as one of the top defensive back prospects in America. He's earned the attention of several national programs and ranks as the No. 38 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
He narrowed his recruitment to eight schools earlier this week. Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M will continue contending for his services. Tennessee is one of the top options on his board, and the coaching staff has made him a top priority.
Young will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on the weekend of June 21. He joins several other talented prospects that the Vols are hoping to impress. Linebacker Ty Jackson, edge rusher Mariyon Dye, corner Onis Konanbanny, defensive lineman Brandon Caesar, and safety Lagonza Hayward are also set to visit that weekend officially.
