Juan Gaston Commits To Georgia
2025 four-star offensive tackle Juan Gaston (Atlanta, Ga.) committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Tennessee Volunteers.
Westlake High School offensive tackle Juan Gaston committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday afternoon. Gaston's recruitment was a quiet one, but Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee all actively courted the No. 187 prospect in the 2025 class.
The Volunteers already have three commitments on the offensive line in the 2025 class - they would have welcomed a commitment from the 6-foot-7, 360-pounder, but also still have several options left on the board. Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is the biggest name out there, and the Vols would love to add the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OL
