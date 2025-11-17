Everything Colton Hood Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Florida
Colton Hood is one of the better Tennessee football players when it comes to production, as he has stepped up in a major way. He is someone who has been able to make the most of his opportunity.
The Vols will be on the road in their final road SEC contest of the season, when they take on the Florida Gators. Here is what Hood had to say in his media appearance.
Hood on His Transition From Colorado to Tennessee
"I mean, I had already transferred before so it wasn't too bad, but especially with the group of guys that I had, and they all welcomed me in so, it wasn't too bad, it was pretty easy."
Hood on Ty Redmond's Interception
"Yeah, I mean he does it practice, so seeing him do it in practice... it wasn't really too surprising. He had to let it translate it to the game, and he has been getting better every week, so to see it translate to the game I was really happy for him.
Hood on William Wright's Interception
"Yeah, we call Will (William Wright) the unc of the room. Will has been here a long time, but you know it was really cool to see him go make a play like that. I know he was super happy, and I was happy for him too. Just to see a guy like that who does everything right, and is the standard when you look at it, and he get's to go out there and make a play like that, it was exciting to see for sure."
Hood on The Tennessee Defense Gaining Confidence
"I think we are really confident. I think it wasn't the confidence piece it was the execution, and I think the last two games has given us even more confidence knowing that we can go out there compete and execute. You know, stop teams, so I definitely believe it has gave us some confidence.
Hood on The Injured Defensive Backs Still Helping
"Yeah, I think definitely in the meeting room they are attentive and still helping us by giving us tips and things they see by watching film and things, so I definitely think they still help us in that regards."
Hood on Chris Brazell
"I feel like he's big but usually the bigger guys are a little slower, but he is big and still has that twitch so seeing a guy like that, that big, and can go make contested catches, and fast. You know you've got a guy on your team. I already knew what it was. I went against four NFL receivers last year in practice every day with Travis (Hunter), Will Shepard, LaJohntay (Wester), Jimmy Horn, all those boys are all in the league right now. Three of them got drafted. Seeing them guys knowing what it looks like to be an NFL receiver and seeing Chris, I knew he was one of them ones."
Hood on Preparing With Great WRs
"Going up against those guys in practice when you get into the game it is a lot easier. You're not really seeing the same, now there are really great guys in the SEC. Going up against them, being it a game it definitely makes it easier."
Hood on Playing Florida
"Go in there, execute, dominate, and do our job that's really what it is. Not going to make it any bigger than what it is. it's another game on the schedule. We got to go out there and execute/win the game."