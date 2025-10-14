Kennedy Green Breaks Down Tennessee Volunteers Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many different recruits for their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. This includes one of the more important prospects in the state of Georgia to many programs, and former Mississippi State Bulldogs commit Kennedy "Uno" Green.
Green is a safety prospect from Douglas County High School, who recently caught up with Vols On SI following the Tennessee win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Kennedy Green Recaps Vols Visit vs Arkansas Razorbacks
"The visit to Tennessee was really good. I had a great time from start to finish. The energy around the program stood out to me right away. The fans, players, and coaches all showed a lot of love and passion, and you can tell how much football means there. Getting to see the facilities in person and being around the environment on game day really opened my eyes to how serious they are about developing their players and winning big,' said the former Mississippi State Bulldogs safety commit when speaking to Vols On SI about his visit for Arkansas vs Tennessee.
He then went into detail about how this could help the Tennessee Vols in his recruitment.
"A visit like this definitely helps the Vols in my recruitment. Being there and seeing how they operate up close gave me a different level of respect for what they’re building. It’s one thing to hear about the program, but it’s another to actually experience it and feel the culture in person. I could see myself fitting in with how they play and how the coaches treat their guys."
The talented prospect had many great conversations on his visit. He peeled back the layers of his many conversations, including a conversation with Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel.
"I had good conversations with several coaches, especially Coach Heupel and my position coach. Their main message was about the opportunity that if I come in and work, I’ll have a real shot to make an early impact. They also talked a lot about life after football and how they help players grow as men, not just athletes, which really stood out to me."
What is the takeaway Green had from his time visiting the Vols in what would be a slugfest against a team that defeated them the prior season.
"My biggest takeaway from this visit is that Tennessee is the real deal. The program has a strong foundation, the coaching staff is genuine, and the players buy into the system. You can feel that they’re building something special there."
Does the prospect have a timeline, and if so is the prospect someone that will be including the Vols in his list moving forward?
"As far as a timeline, I don’t have a set date yet, but I’m starting to narrow things down. Tennessee will definitely be in the mix for me down the stretch. This visit made a big impression, and they’re a program I’ll be keeping my eye on moving forward."