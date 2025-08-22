Kennedy Green Talks Tennessee Football Relationship and Commitment Timeline
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land the best of the best in the 2027 class, and they are in the running foir many of their top targets as of now. This includes one of the better Peach State defenders, as they are in the running for former Mississippi State commit Kennedy Green.
Green is a top player in the class, as 247Sports has him rated as a four-star prospect, and is ranked as the 156th prospect in the nation, 17th best player in the state of Georgia, and the 16th best safety in the class.
Following his season opener, he caught up with Vols On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
“Tennessee is a very big school right now in my recruitment. They are definitely the top three. I have a great relationship with them. The coaches hit me up every day. Coach Williams and you know, big FaceTime calls from the whole defensive staff. Tennessee holds a lot of weight in my recruitment right now,” the talented prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his relationship with the Tennessee Volunteers staff.
He then discussed what it meant to him that the Vols stayed in the picture despite him being a Mississippi State commit prior to his de-commitment.
“It was great. It just shows me that they still want me regardless, and they can still pull for me. Just them showing me that they wanted me at their school definitely gave them an edge and it definitely gave them a great/high boost in my recruitment.”
He then would double-down on his relationship with the Tennessee staff being strong, and what he feels from the staff.
“Coach Williams again. Definitely the texts and calls holds a lot. It shows me that he is trying to build a relationship and not just use me or have me as a kid on a football team. It shows me he is trying to build an actual relationship off the football field.”
The Tennessee Volunteers are among his top schools, but who else is in the picture for the prospect?
“Of course Tennessee. I would say South Carolina, Florida State, and then Nebraska.”
He is set to take a visit to Knoxville yet again, and he has a game in mind that he would like to see in Neyland Stadium. He detailed more with Vols On SI.
“I will definitely visit Tennessee. I’m planning on visiting them for the game against Arkansas. I believe the date on that is October 11th. I know they are definitely trying to get that set up for me to come down there then.”
He then discussed when he will be committing as well as when we can expect him to cut schools.
“I don’t have an exact date, but sometime next year in July. I will put out like a top 8 at the end of the season.”
