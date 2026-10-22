Standout 2029 WR Rush Williams Details His "Amazing" Tennessee Football Visit

The University of Tennessee was fortunate to host many different prospects on unofficial visits, as it was able to host some of the best underclassmen in the country. This includes arguably the best 2029 wide receiver in the state of Texas, Rush Williams.

Williams is a prospect from Katy Jordan High School in the state of Texas and has already been offered by a handful of teams, and is also the son of former Washington Huskies receiver Reggie Williams. Some of his current offers include the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Following his visit for the Tennessee vs. Alabama game, Williams caught up with Vols on SI to detail how his experience was in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Rush Williams Recaps His Tennessee Visit

"I had an amazing visit to Tennessee and an experience that I will never forget. Knoxville is all about TN football. That fan base is deep. They are all proud to be a Tennessee Vol, and they all take every chance they get to share why the University of Tennessee is the best," Williams said.

The Texas-based wide receiver was able to see Tennessee on arguably its best day this season so far. In fact, some have even stated that the Vols have broken a sound-based record for college football, so it is easy to say that Tennessee left a lasting impression on the route runner.

"Tennessee operates with such a standard of excellence. The coaches, players, and staff move differently. Everything is so thought out and organized. Everyone is so well prepared. I was on an unofficial visit, but everything about my time there felt official. I had an assigned guide for all things game day (shout out London). I also had an assigned guide for all things Tennessee Football and University of Tennessee (shout out JC). My parents and I had scheduled one-on-one meetings with the coaches. We had a packed agenda that made our time and effort to get there worth it."

"My parents always say, “The way you handle small things is how you handle big things”. Tennessee showed that they are serious about business. They leave no stone unturned. That gives me confidence in how they operate in general and how they value me as a player," Williams said.

The Tennessee Volunteers made Williams feel like a priority on this visit, as Williams had the chance to meet with many different coaches, including the head man in charge, Josh Heupel. This was a big deal for Williams, as he revisited the conversations.

"I had meetings with Coach Heupel and Coach Pope. I also spent time with Deonte Cruse. My parents and I have a lot of respect for all three of them. They are the real deal. No faking. You can tell that they are good, down-to-earth people. We talked football, Tennessee Vol culture, and the future. We discussed my potential, my strengths, things that I can work on, and how they can support me in accomplishing my goals," Williams said.

It is extremely young in Williams' recruitment. With that being said, this was a great opportunity for the Vols to get more on his radar, as he has already started to look into many different schools, considering he has been offered by some of the most outstanding programs in college football. As for Tennessee, it is no secret that they are on the radar now.

"Yes. Absolutely! I had no idea that the University of Tennessee was lit like that. I am also big on player/coach relationships. I have strong relationships with all my coaches, and I can see myself being coached by those guys. Tennessee is great academically and strong all around," Williams said.

Finally, Williams would have the chance to share whether he will be visiting the Vols again, or if this was a one-time thing. Here is what he had to say about the chances of a return visit.

"I will definitely be back. I don’t have a date yet but sooner than later," Williams said.