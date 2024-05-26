CJ Jimcoily Narrows Recruitment
2025 four-star safety CJ Jimcoily (Nashville, Tenn.) narrowed his recruitment to four schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers are no strangers to Lipscomb High School. They signed two 2024 prospects from Lipscomb, one in 2023, and so on. They're one of the top football schools in the state, so every time a national prospect comes out of there, the Vols already have a beat on it.
Lipscomb Academy safety CJ Jimcoily has been a late bloomer in the process but gained the eyes of many after a breakout junior campaign. On Friday, he narrowed his recruitment to four schools: Alabama, LSU, Stanford, and Tennessee. All four will continue competing for Jimcoily's services. He has official visits scheduled with all four, and Tennessee will get him in Knoxville on the weekend of June 7.
Jimcoily logged 51 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and an interception for the Mustangs last season. He measures in at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, a good size for a growing safety. The Vols have recently turned up the heat in this one, though they already have a sound defensive back class. We'll continue to see how Jimcoily's recruitment evolves in the coming months.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
