Makhi "Koba" Brazier "I Love The Energy" Following Tennessee Visit
The Tennessee Vols had many talented players on campus through recruiting. The Tennessee vs. Florida game was the biggest recruiting weekend for the Vols so far this season.
One of the visitors who made it to campus is Makhi “Koba” Brazier. Brazier is a 2026 linebacker prospect from Grayson High School in Georgia.
He caught up with Tennessee on SI to detail his visit.
“I had a great time there, Rocky Top has a very explosive culture, throughout the day I experienced a lot of hospitality from the coaching staff and fans that were there,” Brazier stated to Tennessee on SI. He went into detail about his thoughts on the game itself. The Vols defeated the Gators in overtime. “Overall I feel like the game turned out to be very exciting and suspenseful. Although a lot of people including me were expecting Tennesee to have somewhat of a 10-point + lead I’m glad I was able to experience the OT effect and how the fans reacted to certain situations. The team never gave up on the end goal and came out with a victory.”
Brazier had the opportunity to speak with the Tennessee staff despite nearly 100 recruits being in attendance. “I talked to a couple of coaches including coach Inge (linebackers coach) and Forrest Lehman (assistant linebackers coach) as well as Coach Heupel. Coach Inge kept relaying the message on how if all of us (Linebacker recruits) did our job and played our part plus some, we would all be successful wherever we go.”
“I always had Tennesee at the top of my list for recruiting schools and they will stay there. I love the environment and energy the coaches, fans, and players bring. I also love the system Tennesee has to increase player speed and develop their view of the game. Also, not to harp on just football, the University of Tennessee’s educational system is also ranked in the top 50 in the United States (27).”
The talented prospect will be back in Knoxville, but a tragedy will limit his opportunities until next season/off-season. “I do plan on returning to Knoxville but not soon, our season at Grayson High School has been compromised from Hurricane Helene and the bio lab explosion. Therefore pushing our playoffs back by a week as well as our game schedule being scattered everywhere. I plan on returning to Knoxville sometime next year spring or summer."
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports