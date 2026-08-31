Market Monday: The Biggest Developments in Tennessee Recruiting

The Tennessee Volunteers have been building up their class of 2027, but with one committed player in the class of 2028, it is safe to say that this class is also a point of focus for the Vols.

While there have been plenty of developments, I focused on three that fans should monitor closely.

Tennessee Offers a 2028 Standout

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A new name to watch is Jaisier Gray, a defensive tackle from the state of New Jersey, which is a state in which Tennessee has had some success. The Vols offered him recently, and he is a 6'6 prospect who weighs in at 260 pounds.

He holds offers from multiple schools and is a class of 2028 prospect. Some of the other schools that are reportedly on his list include the Washington Huskies, Syracuse Orange, and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Tennessee's Knocking on The Door of Their Top 2028 Defensive Target

Five-Star DL Kellan Hall heading to the field after halftime. | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

The Tennessee Volunteers are in good standing with their top defensive target in the 2028 recruiting class. Their top target is Kellan Hall, a five-star prospect who ranks as the No. 2 player in the entire class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Vols On SI's very own Dale Dowden traveled to see the talented prospect on Friday, and he had great things to say. He mentioned that Hall was explosive off the line and was disruptive in the backfield. He also mentioned that his contribution was great along with his team, as they had a running clock in the second quarter.

Following the game Hall did catch up with Vols On SI, which you can find HERE.

2028 In-State Targets Look Like a Must for Tennessee

Springfield’s Jermaine Cobbins (1) during Tennessee Titans high school football media day at Nissan Stadium Monday, July 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are multiple players in the class of 2028 that the Vols are targeting from inside the state lines.

The first player to monitor now is Antwaun "Cornbread" Adams. Adams is a monster on the field, but his continued success at all levels leaves many with some decisions to make. It doesn't seem the Vols could make a completely wrong choice recruiting him as a DB or a WR, but they will definitely need to consider making him a returner if they land him. If it were my decision, safety would be what I would continue to recruit him for.

Braxton Rein, Adams' teammate at Baylor, is another target the Vols have locked their sights on. He is a tight end who is likely their top target at the position. He is another one worth watching.

Other names to monitor closely are Jermaine Cobbins, Dion Edwards, Maximus Curry, Ja'Kye Beard, Braylen Bedford, and Koehn Dial, just to name a few that the Vols are interested in, it seems.

All of these players have started to separate themselves in the state of Tennessee, making it known that the state of Tennessee is much stronger than usual.

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