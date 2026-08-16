Tennessee Football's 2027 Recruiting Class Superlatives

Tennessee’s 2027 recruiting class is all but finalized as the season approaches. With that being said, Vols on Si is giving out six superlatives to the current commits in Tennessee's class.

Superlatives for Tennessee's 2027 Recruiting Class

Brentwood Academy’s Kesean Bowman stands for a photo during the Tennessee Titans high school football media day Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Monday, July, 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Best Overall Player: David Gabriel-Georges

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let’s get the easy one out of the way first. David Gabriel-Georges is one of the best recruits in the country, and the five-star running back has an electric future in Knoxville.

He is a freak of nature and can almost never be tackled by one player. The Canadian native was the first non-senior to be named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year since 2017. Once he gets to Tennessee, he is only going to continue to grow as a running back as he refines his game.

Most Underrated: Asa Barnes

Westview's Asa Barnes (5) carries the ball during the Class 3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While David Gabriel-Georges might get all of the headlines (and rightfully so), Asa Barnes is going to form a great running back partner with him.

Despite only being a three-star, Barnes possesses a wide variety of skills that will make him a great college running back. One such trait that is very noticeable is his ability to make defenders miss in the open field, whether it be via juking a defender or simply by a change of pace to catch defenders off guard.

Best Defensive Commit: Kenneth Simon

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) celebrates after defeating Ensworth at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Tennessee legacy, Simon looks to be the future of the Tennessee linebacker room. A true hybrid linebacker, Simon can play both on the edge and drop back into coverage. He is very fast for a linebacker, and he is going to give SEC quarterbacks fits trying to outrun him after he flushes them out of the pocket.

He originally committed to Alabama over Tennessee, but the Volunteers never gave up, and he eventually decided to stay home at Tennessee.

Should Be Talked About More: Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Marcus Jones

"Most underrated” is not the best term to use for Jones because he is a four-star on Rivals and ESPN, but it still seems like he is flying under the radar for someone of his caliber. The Pennsylvania native committed to Tennessee over Michigan, and he looks like he could be a future contributor in the defensive backfield.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at a reported 190 pounds, Jones has the physical attributes to be a high-level defensive back. Watching his film, you can see him using his athleticism and size to make pass breakups and grab interceptions, which is why he is such a highly-rated recruit.

Highest Ceiling: Kesean Bowman

Brentwood Academy’s Kesean Bowman stands for a photo during the Tennessee Titans high school football media day Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Monday, July, 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While this could also go to DGG, Bowman is a very talented receiver, and if he is developed right, could end up being a first-round pick.

While Bowman has a solid, 6-foot-1 frame with a lengthy wingspan that allows him to make catches most others can’t. Receivers coach Kelsey Pope has done a great job of developing receivers over the past few years, and Bowman could be next in line.

Highest Floor: Malik Howard

Oak Ridge’s Malik Howard laughs as he’s interviewed for a Knox News Elite 8 video on July 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was a very hard call, but ultimately Howard is a great choice. The in-state tight end has become one of the best in the country at his position.

One of the things that makes Howard such a great prospect is his ridiculous catch radius. Standing at almost 6-foot-5, with long arms, it is very difficult to defend him, and he has the ability to catch almost everything that comes his way.