National Analyst Evaluates Tennessee Signee Carter Gooden

The Tennessee Volunteers landed many of the best players on their recruiting board that they have been looking to land, as they landed some of the better players across the country as well. They were able to finalize the deals that they needed to and made the addition of many players, while also flipping other prospects.

They flipped three prospects that was on their board. One of the players that they landed is a flip from the state of Massachusetts. That player is Carter Gooden. He attends Tabor Academy, and is a guy who has committed to the Vols after being a commit to the UCLA Bruins.

He announced that it was time for him to flip, and he flipped on Early Signing Day. While it was a flip directly from the UCLA Bruins class, the talented prospect was more so a lean at other places than UCLA. He was considering Tennessee and the Vanderbilt Commodores, but in the end, the Vols defeated the in-state Nashville-based team.

He is an uber-talented edge rusher, but he doesn't just play edge, he plays defensive line as well. This is one of the main things that made him the level of high-profile level that he is. What will the Vols be getting out of Carter Gooden?

Andrew Ivins from 247Sports has officially evaluated Carter Gooden. Here is what he had to say.

-Pesky big man with an explosive first step that is capable of lining up at multiple positions along a defensive front.

-Owns by far one of the more unique backgrounds in the class as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports before finding the game of football.

-Launches out of both a two and three-point stance before looking to dart inside or outside as he shifts his weight and builds speed.

-Extremely active in pursuit as he will swiftly plant and turn. Frequently makes stops on the opposite side of the field.

-Not a true roadblock on the corner at this stage, but can fight opponents with his upper-body strength and defeat blocks by initiating contact.

-On the older side, but should eventually carry 275 pounds or more once lifting in a college weight room.

-Needs to improve pad level and continue to tinker with technique, but is a natural playmaker that can penetrate pockets and patrol the cleat line.

-Projects as a potential difference-maker for a College Football Playoff hopeful with NFL upside given the athleticism.

