National Analyst Shares Tennessee Volunteers Signee Brayden Rouse Evaluation

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on the rise with the players that they have been able to get on the field at a very young age, as the Tennessee Volunteers were playing with 50% of their roster being freshmen. The Vols have done a fantastic job in the recruiting classes, as they landed one of the better high school linebackers across the nation.

In my opinion, he is a prized recruit and arguably the most underrated recruit in the class. The Tennessee Volunteers have landed many of the top players in the south, including this linebacker who is from the state of Georgia.

That linebacker is Brayden Rouse, who is an explosive linebacker that has a very versatile frame and is a former tight end turned linebacker. He attends Kell High School in Marietta and is a guy who has had national attention, as he committed to the Vols over many of the best teams in the nation. He committed to the Vols over the Texas Longhorns, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This is a guy that Vol Nation will need to get to know quickly, but what will the Vols be getting out of Rouse? Hudson Standish from 247Sports explained what exactly the Vols will be getting out of the four-star linebacker.

Hudson Standish Evaluates Brayden Rouse

Brayden Rouse on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Brayden Rouse

"Rangy second-level defender who can flow downhill and strike ball carriers as well as he can drop into coverage and operate in space. Hovering around 6-foot-2.5, 220 pounds and has played meaningful snaps at LB, EDGE, S, WR, and TE. Immense three-phase production at the GHSA 4A level, made a noticeable leap on the defensive side of the ball as a junior. Active and instinctive pursuing the football, will make plays sideline-to-sideline and evade blockers in space with ease. Exceptional coverage defender to the point where he could offer flexibility as a potential overhang on Saturdays. Will routinely make highlight snags at the catch point on both sides of the ball, and has shown serious YAC ability for a player his size. Combination of multi-sport participation, athletic tools, and growth potential make him one of the higher ceiling linebackers in the Deep South. Should be viewed as a situation- and scheme-versatile chess piece who should be able to stay on the field in all scenarios. Projects as an eventual high-major impact player with long-term NFL Draft potential."

