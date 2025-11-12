National Analyst Provides Evaluation on Tennessee Basketball Signee Manny Green
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the basketball side of things, as they continue to show up day in and day out. One of the better things about the Tennessee basketball program is the fact that they will be taking steps forward no matter what they lose, as they continue to find ways to recruit well. Not only that, but they have been able to find diamonds and gems in many different areas.
One of the new signees that the Vols have officially signed following being committed a little while is Manny Green. Green is a power forward prospect, who continues to improve and is one of the better and dominant forwards in the high school scene.
A national basketball analyst provided his evaluation on what the Vols will be getting out of Green. That analyst is 247Sports Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein. Here is what he had to say.
"Green is 6-foot-6, long, strong, and athletic. He plays with physicality, toughness, and a high motor. His most reliable offense comes in transition, short straight-line drives, or as a finisher. He runs the floor hard, goes right into contact, and can be a lob threat. He also has some floor-spacing potential, with soft touch that extends to the arc, but a release point that can come up across his face from the left side of his head. In the EYBL, he was utilized primarily as a hybrid four, who rarely took more than a couple of bounces, but was still allowed to space the floor. He made 33% of his threes on over four attempts per game, but 79% from the free-throw line, while shooting a combined 40% from the floor. While he isn’t known as much of a passer just yet, there have been some flashes of being able to make quick reads and decisions when he’s stationary. Ultimately, his offensive ceiling will be determined by the consistency of his shooting, development of his other ball skills, and improved efficiency on that end. Defensively, he has the physical tools and mentality to be impactful and versatile. He can not only body up with bigger guys around the paint, but already shows spurts of being able to slide laterally and match-up with guards, if and when he’s disciplined getting low into his stance. He also may be a better rebounder then what his EYBL numbers suggest (3.9 per game)," said the 247Sports analyst when providing an evaluation on the Tennessee signee.