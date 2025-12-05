National Analyst Evaluates Tennessee Volunteers Signee TJ White

The Tennessee Volunteers have many of the nation's best players committed and signed to them after an excellent early signing period that they concluded on the first day. The Vols were able to hold their own with the period, as they signed arguably the best linebacker class.

The Tennessee Vols landed two high-end recruits, as they landed one of the better players in the state of Mississippi. You can actually call him the best player in the state of Mississippi, as they landed TJ White, who was just named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Mississippi.

White has been one of the long commits in this class, as he committed to the Vols back in the summer, and he never looked back. He committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over many different teams that were actively pursuing him in the recruiting chase. The main team that the Vols had to beat out for the prospect is Ole Miss. Ole Miss was led by former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin at the time, and the Vols did everything the right way. The other schools that the Vols beat out include the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Florida State Seminoles, the Auburn Tigers, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

What will the Vols be getting out of the linebacker? National 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins provided an honest evaluation when discussing TJ White. Here is what was said.

Andrew Ivins Evaluates TJ White

TJ White signs with Tennessee football. | On3.com

"Hybrid defender that can get after the quarterback. Snap count is heavy on the edge looks, but has also displayed the ability to drop as an off-ball linebacker in camp settings. Suddenness and unexpected power has proven to be no match for opposing offensive tackles as he attacks the corner with plenty of vigor. Super effective on delayed stunts as he builds momentum while crossing inside and flushes pockets with his downhill charge. Frequently makes stops in backside pursuit and has impressive hash-to-hash range. Might be on the smaller side for a full-time defensive end, but owns encouraging length measurements and should undergo a physical transformation in the coming years as body appears to still be maturing. Projects as a potential difference-maker at the Power Four level with his burst and energy. Likely to find most success in a role that asks him to rush from the outside as a linebacker or match up across the line as a blitzer on passing downs."

