National Analyst Evaluates 5-Star OL and Tennessee Football Signee Gabriel Osenda

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have landed the majority of their top targets in the class, and the only player that they missed on is Salesi Moa. Moa is the only guy who didn't sign with the Vols, as he flipped away from the Tennessee Volunteers and flipped to the Utah Utes.

They landed their top guys, including one of their top offensive linemen. That player being Gabriel Osenda, who is their highest-rated in-state commit. Osenda is a player who has been viewed in many different regards, but 247Sports has been one of the sites that has viewed him very highly.

In fact, the 247Sports website has him ranked as a five-star prospect, and has him ranked as the 2nd best player in the state of Tennessee. Osenda is an offensive tackle that makes this clas better overall, and has plenty of potential, but what makes him near the top of the list anyways?

Andrew Ivins (National Analyst on 247Sports) shared his honest statement on the Vols' newest pickup, as he evaluated the prospect in many different aspects of his game. Here is what he had to say when talking about the Baylor School star.

Andrew Ivins Evaluates Gabriel Osenda

Gabriel Osenda poses for a photo with current Tennessee linemen. | Gabriel Osenda/Instagram

"-Giant boulder-like tackle with devastating power in the run game that can also clamp down in pass protection.

-Clears traffic with his initial surge as he angles off defenders and generates plenty of movement with a burly upper half.

-Tall and naturally upright athlete, but one that works to establish leverages as he looks to forklift assignments with his sustained effort.

-Tends to absorb contact in pass sets, but is quick to flip the switch and weaponize his length on the corner as he finds his footing and times his strikes.

-Flashes some impressive recovery quickness while sliding, but explosive edge rushers can present issues as he lacks the lower-body fluidity to consistently mirror.

-Has continued to show technical improvement since first making the journey from Canada and held his own in a best-on-best setting as a junior at the Navy All-American Bowl.

-Must improve stunt recognition in the coming years and figure out how to limit the mistakes as growing pains are likely. Conditioning will also be key to development.

-Not going to be a scheme fit for everyone, but is a heavy-duty crane up front that can thrive as a right tackle in play-action attack with zone concepts."

