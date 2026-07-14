One of the nation's top running back prospects is just days away from announcing his college decision.



2027 Baylor (TN) RB David Gabriel-Georges is set to choose between Mississippi, Ohio State, and Tennessee. Although many believe this to be a battle between the Buckeyes and the Vols, the Rebels can't be ruled out just yet.

Over the last week, there have been reports of various impactful details to emerge in the recruitment of Gabriel-Georges. Are they true? If they are, how much influence? Let's take a look at some alleged recent developments.

Decision Already Made?

NEW: 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges' mind is made up, his uncle tells @SWiltfong_👀



His finalists are Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss.



Read: https://t.co/7g0CTtfsjK pic.twitter.com/P7dWiuG3Xt — Rivals (@Rivals) July 6, 2026

Has the five-star already made his mind up? The talented player would post on X, what appeared to be a response to the chatter.

I didn't say anything. — David Gabriel Georges 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@DavidGG27) July 7, 2026

It was unclear if that was directed at the point of a decision being made or if it was specifically aimed at the battling fans who have taken to social media to voice their opinions on where the priority back will land.

On Monday, that question was answered as On3 insider Chris Low dropped the newest revelation of the situation.

NEW: 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges tells @Clowfb he's undecided as his Tennessee, Ole Miss and Ohio State decision nears⏳



"It’s hard. You feel this way, like you know, and then it’s sort of 50-50. People will say the 22nd of July is far off, but honestly for me, it’s pretty… pic.twitter.com/f1NzTDNeBd — On3 (@On3) July 13, 2026

With it now being confirmed that a decision has yet to be made, this puts even more emphasis on how important the next 8 days are.

Beyond this, a couple of other rumored elements have hit social media and the discussion cards for many. Before we dive into that and why it may matter, I would like to give my personal thoughts on this recruitment.

During the 2025 high school football season, Vols on SI covered Baylor several times as I personally covered about six games. One of the games early in the season, Caleb Sisk and I double-teamed the game.



I had the opportunity to engage in many conversations through-out the night that would include other media members and a few men who are tied to the Baylor program.



As the night concluded and everyone was making their way back to their vehicles, I remember telling Sisk of my thoughts on the DGG recruitment.

"Based on what I have heard tonight, it is easy for me to think that not only does Ohio State has a slight edge on Tennessee at the moment, but they may have had this lead since at least the end of the summer.



OSU and Tennessee have battled for this young man for an extensive time, and both have done phenomenal jobs at recruiting Gabriel-Georges, but if you would have asked me 10 days ago on what I feel, I would have went with my gut and said Ohio State.

A part of me still feels that way, but three things could have shaken things up big-time.

I want to start with the two alleged things, first.



It has been speculated that Adidas is looking to work up some sort of NIL deal with Gabriel-Georges to sweeten whatever offer is already in place and although I do not have any confirmation of that claim being legitimate, we do know that Adidas has come into play for the Vols before. We will come back to this.

The second part of this is the reports that Ohio State has allegedly reached out to Nike, and were told, "no," on the basis that Nike does not work with high school kids. Jeremy Birmingham is cited to have broken that news.



Although that may seem like it pushes in favor of Tennessee if the Adidas claim is real, it does not rule them out on signing him to a deal once he enrolls and becomes a college student, so that is worth noting.

Report: Ohio State asked Nike to help land David Gabriel Georges@ChatSports pic.twitter.com/UuuGhma2re — Billy Beebe (@ThirdBeebe) July 10, 2026

Thirdly, looking at ties back to topic number 1. Adidas has stuck by Tennessee when it mattered and offered TK Keys a featured deal that played a key role in pulling Keys from away from LSU. Why does this matter?



The Vols have been revealing their new uniforms as Adidas is the official brand for all Tennessee Volunteers apparel.



As the uniforms were released, true-freshman TK Keys was truly featured. Yes, he was a part of the Dark Mode reveal, but that was not all.

The freshman wide receiver was all across the Adidas homepage. If you want to talk about a true NIL deal, there you go.

It will be interesting to see how this one unfolds, and if a decision was reached when those reports came out, how much have these recent developments impacted the process?



The decision is set for July 22, and this one will have the attention of many across the country.

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