National Recruiting Insider Believes Powerhouse Program May Steal a Tennessee Commit
The Tennessee Volunteers have many different commits from all over the place, and although they have lost some of their commits, they have remained in a good spot with a lot of the people that has been in the boat, and they have very few concerns. However, the players who have started to pay attention to other schools down this final stretch have been key players to this class, as they lost Braylon Outlaw, and they may lose yet another commit.
Legend Bey is the player who has been looking elsewhere, as things have started to heat up for a powerhouse program and Bey. Bey recently visited the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Rivals' Steve Wiltfong spoke about this on their YouTube channel. Here is what he had to say.
Legend Bey Updates
"And let's talk about the surprise visitor of the weekend, four-star athlete Legend Bey from North Forney. He is one of the more explosive players in the country. He plays quarterback on Friday nights, but at the next level he is going to play running back, slot receiver, wide receiver, in the return game, and when the ball is in his hands he can really go, he can make people miss. He can absolutely run. Ohio State is pushing hard for Legend Bey. He is committed to Tennessee, but Ohio State has momentum with Legend Bey coming out of the weekend. Legend Bey and Jay Timmons are now in the modern recruiting part of that. Those conversations. Mark Pantoni, the General Manager talking with the agents, family, and the kid about what it's like at Ohio State. If those conversations go well, i think you look at Legend Bey and Jay Timmons as the next two to join the fold for the Ohio State, and then you got Kevin Brown slated to take his official visit, where again, when he gets around the players, I think that's the final box for him. How he fits in with the guys. He loves the track record of player development and the magnitude of Ohio State football, and the level they are playing at as the defending National Champs," said Steve Wiltfong during an episode on the RIvals channel earlier in the week.
Following this, Jay Timmons flipped away from the Florida State Seminoles to the Ohio State Buckeyes. They still seem to be pushing for the talented Tennessee commit, but the Vols remain to be on the move, as they have hopes of keeping him locked in down the final stretch.