Onis Konanbanny Announces Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers
Onis Konanbanny, a 2025 defensive back, has announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been on an absolute roll on the recruiting trail leading into the 2024 college football season. Since the start of June, the Volunteers have landed 13 commits and they just added another name to the list. Onis Konanbanny announced his commitment to Tennessee. He chose the Volunteers over Florida State.
Konanbanny is rated as a four star prospect, the 302nd-best player in the country, the 28th-best cornerback and the fourth-best player in the state of South Carolina. Since May, Konanbanny has taken a handful of visits to Tennessee while also taking official visits to Florida State and LSU.
Tennessee is now up to 24 commits in the 2024 recruiting class and Konanbanny is the fourth cornerback to join the class alongside Tre Poteat, Tyler Redmond and Dylan Lewis. Another solid addition to an already loaded recruiting class for the Volunteers.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
- Onis Konanbanny, CB
