Radarious Jackson Attending On3 Elite Series
2025 four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson (Memphis, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for weeks and accepted an invitation to the On3 Elite Series.
Sheffield High School wide receiver Radarious Jackson has been one of the top risers on the national scene over the past few months. The Tennessee Volunteers invested in his recruitment early and won the battle a few weeks ago; Tennesssee's 3A "Mr. Football" winner amassed 1,978 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns during his junior season.
He ranks as the No. 235 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Jackson's 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame, coupled with an intriguing openfield skillset, makes him an interesting projection at the college level. The On3 team saw it that way and invited him to their NIL Elite Series in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jackson officially accepted his invitation to the second annual "On3 Elite Series," a conference highlighting how young college athletes can capitalize on the growing market of Name, Image, and Likeness. 28 prospects attended the 2023 On3 Elite Series; six of those ultimately signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The 2024 roster already has various names at the top of Tennessee's recruiting board. Jackson will be joined by Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith Jr., and others. He's got a chance to make an impact in Tennessee's favor on May 28-30.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.