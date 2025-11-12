Ralph Scott Signs With Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee basketball has been looking to take another step up when it comes to what they have to bring to the table, and they continue to be one of the better programs in the nation, thanks to what they have to offer. The Tennessee program has consistently shown up when it comes to the defensive side of the basketball, but their offense has started to develop quite well, with many different prospects that they have been able to bring in.
When you look at the past few years alone, the Tennessee program has produced plenty of offensive stars. The first one that comes to mind is Dalton Knecht, who is still a contributing factor for the Los Angeles Lakers in his second year with the program. He was a star in his single season with the Vols. Another player that caught the attention of fans was Chaz Lanier, who really shone through his minutes last season, becoming one of the greatest Tennessee basketball shooters of all time. Another player to talk about is Zakai Zeigler, who is known for his passing and playmaking, but got a lot better when it comes to scoring, as he is one of the greatest scorers in Tennessee basketball history. And of course, Nate Ament, who is one of the better college players in the early part of this current season.
Tennessee basketball has signed yet another talented prospect when it comes to scoring, as they added one of the better small forwards in the country. That prospect is Ralph Scott, who signed with the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday. He is a prospect from the state of Florida who plays for one of the better programs in the nation. That program is IMG Academy, a program that has seen many greats, including one of the better NBA players right now, LaMelo Ball.
Scott measures in at 6-foot-8 and around 190 pounds at this time. He is a bit thin, but let's face reality, almost every prospect will need to add to their frame when they get to college.
Scott is a vertical freak that can space the floor as a stretch forward type of player. He is quick and fluid in his movement. He is especially fluid when it comes to his catch-and-shoot mechanics, which is near the top of the nation. He will sign as the highest rated player in the class, as he is their headline player thus far, as there are three players in the class as of this moment.