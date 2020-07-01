Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Watch: Kaidon Salter's Elite 11 Pro Day in its Entirety

Matthew Ray

Kaidon Salter was described as one of the bounce back performers during Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals. Salter's pro day performance saw him finish 6th overall out of the 20 quarterbacks participating.

SI All American wrote, "Tennessee commitment, Finished one spot out of last place in the Day 1 rankings for SI All-American yesterday, but he answered the call on Tuesday night. Salter came in 6th overall per the official Elite 11 scores, and his consistency was key down the stretch. Salter struggled intermediately at times, but he drove the ball to the third level efficiently. Salter threw the 7-cut to each side well, and was efficient moving in and out of the pocket."

Salter was the final performer of the night, and he has built momentum late in the event. Tomorrow will feature another competition setting, and then the MVP will be announced. At this point, Salter would be more than a long shot to win, but he can certainly finish strong and climb the ranks.

For more information on the Elite 11 see below:

Live Updates: Day 2 at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American TV: On Site at The Elite 11 FinalsThe top quarterback competition of the offseason is the Elite 11 and its finals are underway. SI All-American is on hand and delivers initial impressions from the first workout.

Elite 11: Day 1 ObservationsA breakdown of the top highlights and storylines from Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals

Elite 11: Watch Caleb Williams Set the Tone During Day 1 WorkoutDespite the hype, expectations and a rain delay on Day 1 at the Elite 11 Finals, Caleb Williams set the tone as the event's front-runner with an extraordinary performance.

Ranking the QBs After Day 1 of the 2020 Elite 11 FinalsSI All-American provides its pecking order of the top quarterbacks competing at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals following the first day of action.

Live Updates: Day 1 at The 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American has boots on the ground in Tennessee tracking the 2020 Elite 11 Finals in real time. Check back often for updates from the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Commit, Previews Elite 11 Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

video courtesy of Brooks Austin

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VR2's Rankings of Elite 11 QBs After Day 1, Where Kaidon Salter Came In

VR2's Rankings of Elite 11 QBs After Day 1, Where Kaidon Salter Came In

Matthew Ray

Day 1 Notes from Kaidon Salters Elite 11 Performance

Matthew Ray

Look: John Chavis “Shares Wisdom” With Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

Tennessee’s current coaching staff met with former defensive coordinator John Chavis on Monday morning, current defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley revealed through a tweet yesterday...

Volunteer Country Staff

Returning Player Profile: Aubrey Solomon

Aubrey Solomon shocked the College Football world when he announced that he would transfer from the University of Michigan to the University of Tennessee in 2019. He helped the defensive line immensely during his first season in Knoxville, and is currently preparing to return for his 2nd season on Rocky Top

Volunteer Country Staff

Coveted In-State RB Kendall Jackson Talks Latest Tennessee Offer

Coveted In-State RB Kendall Jackson Talks Latest Tennessee Offer

Matthew Ray

Players and Staff Praise Pruitt For Support Against Police Brutality

Earlier in the month, Tennessee players and coaches marched through the streets of Knoxville in a peaceful protest against police brutality. During this week’s episode of “The Slice” — a podcast by the University of Tennessee which focuses on players' personal lives — a few players and coaches spoke out about how they felt regarding the recent news that has flooded the United States of America. ..

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Kaidon Salter Previews Elite 11

Watch: Kaidon Salter Previews Elite 11

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Eric Gray

Fans of the University of Tennessee are familiar with Eric Gray because of his break-out games against Vanderbilt and Indiana at the end of the 2019-20 season. He was named MVP of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after recovering an onside kick when the Vols seemed to be dead, followed by a rushing touchdown that gave Tennessee the lead as they entered the final stages of the game...

Volunteer Country Staff

Joe Osovet Reveals What He Looks for in a TE, His Favorite Part of Working at UT, and More

Tennessee tight ends coach Joe Osovet answered a few questions that Tennessee fans were dying to know the answer to on Thursday morning — sitting down with Tennessee Football’s social media managers for a brief Q&A...

Volunteer Country Staff

Live Updates: Atlanta Elite Underclassmen Camp

Live Updates: Atlanta Elite Underclassmen Camp

Matthew Ray