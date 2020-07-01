Watch: Kaidon Salter's Elite 11 Pro Day in its Entirety

Kaidon Salter was described as one of the bounce back performers during Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals. Salter's pro day performance saw him finish 6th overall out of the 20 quarterbacks participating.

SI All American wrote, "Tennessee commitment, Finished one spot out of last place in the Day 1 rankings for SI All-American yesterday, but he answered the call on Tuesday night. Salter came in 6th overall per the official Elite 11 scores, and his consistency was key down the stretch. Salter struggled intermediately at times, but he drove the ball to the third level efficiently. Salter threw the 7-cut to each side well, and was efficient moving in and out of the pocket."

Salter was the final performer of the night, and he has built momentum late in the event. Tomorrow will feature another competition setting, and then the MVP will be announced. At this point, Salter would be more than a long shot to win, but he can certainly finish strong and climb the ranks.

For more information on the Elite 11 see below:

Live Updates: Day 2 at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American TV: On Site at The Elite 11 FinalsThe top quarterback competition of the offseason is the Elite 11 and its finals are underway. SI All-American is on hand and delivers initial impressions from the first workout.

Elite 11: Day 1 ObservationsA breakdown of the top highlights and storylines from Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals

Elite 11: Watch Caleb Williams Set the Tone During Day 1 WorkoutDespite the hype, expectations and a rain delay on Day 1 at the Elite 11 Finals, Caleb Williams set the tone as the event's front-runner with an extraordinary performance.

Ranking the QBs After Day 1 of the 2020 Elite 11 FinalsSI All-American provides its pecking order of the top quarterbacks competing at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals following the first day of action.

Live Updates: Day 1 at The 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American has boots on the ground in Tennessee tracking the 2020 Elite 11 Finals in real time. Check back often for updates from the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Commit, Previews Elite 11 Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

video courtesy of Brooks Austin