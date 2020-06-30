Live Updates: Day 2 at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

MURFREESBORO, Ten. -- 20 of the top college football quarterback prospects in the class of 2021 have descended upon Blackman High School for the Elite 11 Finals.

The prestigious three-day camp -- with past winners such as Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston and Matt Stafford just to name a few -- kicks off Monday afternoon and SI All-American is on hand for the entirety of the 22nd annual event.

SIAA will track all of the biggest news of the day right here in one spot with real-time updates, video, ongoing analysis and more as the competition heats up.

Live Updates:

6:55 pm - A light rain beginning to fall here at Oakland High School as counselor KJ Kostello (Mississippi State) fires routes on air.

6:45 pm - A select group of passers are on the field warming up ahead of pro day. Ty Thompson (Oregon), Demetrius Davis (Auburn), Tyler Macon (Missouri), Christian Veilleux (Penn State) among the competitions in the initial group.

More Elite 11 Coverage:

Ranking the 2020 Elite 11 Competitors

Scouting the 2020 Elite 11 QB Class

Previewing the 2020 Elite 11

Caleb Williams Previews Elite 11

Brock Vandagriff, Georgia Commit, Previews Elite 11

Miller Moss, USC Commit, Previews Elite 11

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Commit, Previews Elite 11

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.