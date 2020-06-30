SI All-American TV: On Site at The Elite 11 Finals

MURFREESBORO, Ten. -- 20 of the top high school quarterbacks are working with and against one another at the 22nd annual Elite 11 Finals this week in the Nashville area.

The first workout took place Monday evening after a rain delay and the stars were out. From the top prep prospects -- like Caleb Williams, Georgia commitment Brock Vandagriff, Oregon commitment Ty Thompson, USC-bound Miller Moss, Michigan's pledge JJ McCarthy -- to college stars serving as counselors like Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Jamie Newman, everybody got into the mix.

For this week's installment of SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that continues today, Brooks Austin and John Garcia, Jr. look at some of the highlights from the initial day of action. From a current Heisman Trophy contender doing it all to future college stars shining, get a condensed version of what went down during the initial workout.

