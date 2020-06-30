Elite 11: Watch Caleb Williams Set the Tone During Day 1 Workout

MURFREESBORO, Ten. -- Coming into the 2020 Elite 11 Finals, plenty of eyes were on Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College star quarterback Caleb Williams.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound prospect showed up to the Nashville area just days before making one of the most anticipated verbal commitments in the class of 2021 between Maryland, LSU and Oklahoma -- but Monday was about the work.

"First day was awesome," Williams told SIAA. "Very fun meeting all the other QBs, coaches and college QBs and going through the meetings and drills with them.

"Also the gear we get is sweet. Very blessed to be here, been waiting a long time to be here."

Williams entered the event as the No. 1 passer according to multiple outlets, including SI All-American and he would cap the initial impression with even less doubt about that status. No quarterback created the audible reaction the rising senior recruit did on throws from the outset of the workout all the way through the very end of the competition as he edged out Ohio State Heisman contender Justin Fields in the rail shot competition.

One of just two throws our staff witnessed Williams miss on came on his next throw, just a hair high in front of the pylon with a chance to win the night-capping competition. It was a throw uncommitted Texas standout Maddox Kopp wouldn't miss on moments later to ensure a victory over the future Terp, Tiger or Sooner in Williams.

Despite some frustration he didn't win every element of the first workout, Williams was visibly excited to be back on the field competing. He was active even when other passers were drilling whether he was taking mental reps, dancing or hyping his peers up.

"It was everything I thought it was and more," he added. "It was a sweet first day and I'm ready for these next two days."

The Elite 11 Finals is a jam-packed schedule for the 20 participants from sun up well into the evening. The Day 1 workout was similar to that of an Elite 11 regional camp with a heavy focus on drills with routes on air. In between workouts, campers have several meetings and venture on important off-the-field topics like the current state of America, charity and more.

On Tuesday, the stakes are set to be raised during a four-hour evening workout with some elements of a pro day expected. Wednesday's workout will take place in the morning before the Elite 11 MVP, an award won by Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Matt Stafford and many other top talents, is named.

More Elite 11 Coverage from SI All-American:

Ranking the QBs after Day 1 at the Elite 11

Live Updates from Day 1 at the Elite 11

Ranking the 2020 Elite 11 Competitors

Scouting the 2020 Elite 11 QB Class

Previewing the 2020 Elite 11

Caleb Williams Previews Elite 11

Brock Vandagriff, Georgia Commit, Previews Elite 11

Miller Moss, USC Commit, Previews Elite 11

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Commit, Previews Elite 11

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.