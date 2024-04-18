Volunteer Country

BREAKING: Sidney Walton Commits To Tennessee Vols

2025 three-star corner Sidney Walton (Moody, Ala.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee Secondary Coach Willie Martinez calls during an SEC football game between Tennessee and
Tennessee Secondary Coach Willie Martinez calls during an SEC football game between Tennessee and / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA

2025 three-star corner Sidney Walton (Moody, Ala.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Moody High School corner Sidney Walton committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday morning, ending his recruitment after a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee, over the weekend. Walton made multiple trips to Tennessee during his junior season and decided that Rocky Top was the place he wanted to call home.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Walton is the No. 423 prospect in the 2025 class. He holds 18 offers, highlighted by programs like Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Indiana. Tennessee now has the No. 14 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, according to On3. They currently have eight commits heading into the summer months. Defensive backs coach Willie Martinez now has three corner commits in the class and may turn toward the safety position in the coming months.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, CB

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.