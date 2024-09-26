Sidney Walton Staying Strong With His Commitment to Tennessee Vols
Tennessee has dipped into many states in terms of recruiting. One of the states that they landed a commitment from was the home state of the Crimson Tide. That of course being Alabama.
That recruit is Sidney Walton. Walton is a safety commit from Moody High School in Moody, Alabama. The safety is currently rated as a three-star and has been committed to the Vols since April 18th.
Walton caught up with Tennessee on SI to break down all the newest details in his commitment and recruitment.
“I would say my season has been going well. My plan preceding the season was to progress and get better every single game and I feel as though I am actively achieving that goal with the growth that I’m having. I also think that if I keep growing the way that I am, I’ll play my role to the best of my ability and put us in a better position to win the 5A state championship,” the Alabama high school player said.
He would then jump into his Tennessee commitment.
“My commitment to Tennessee has been holding up very well. Every time I return it just feels like home and the players and the staff treat me like a member of a family. They show a lot of love. They are a winning program and the culture is unmatched,” the commit said to Tennessee on SI. Multiple schools have been attempting to flip the safety commit. “Yes, there are some schools. They have reached out to me and made an effort to make a change in my decision, but I am locked in with Tennessee. Right now my main focus is being a Moody Blue Devil and going 1-0 every week but once I’ve done what it takes and get my team a state championship, I will be a Tennessee Volunteer through and through,” Walton said reassuringly.
Visiting the Vols is in the near future for the commit. “Yes, I do have a visit plan for Tennessee. It’s a game day visit and it is the Tennessee vs. Alabama game.”
He has hopes of playing at the next level with some of his Moody teammates. “I would definitely want to play with my current teammates at the next level and I plan on doing so, so watch out for that. GBO.”
