Volunteer Country

Steve Wiltfong Submits Prediction For Josh Petty

On3's Steve Wiltfong submitted an RPM prediction for 2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty (Roswell, Ga.).

Evan Crowell

Tennessee football players during the Vol Walk held before Tennessee's Orange & White spring
Tennessee football players during the Vol Walk held before Tennessee's Orange & White spring / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

On3's Steve Wiltfong submitted an RPM prediction for 2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty (Roswell, Ga.).

Fellowship Christian School offensive tackle Josh Petty has been a long-time target for the Tennessee Volunteers. He made it to Knoxville, Tennessee, several times in the early stages of his recruitment but used the past few months to expand his horizons beyond the three to four schools he was consistently visiting.

Tennessee is still a firm player in this race with a chance to land an official visit, but others are currently setting the pace. On3's Steve Wiltfong logged an RPM prediction in favor of the Florida State Seminoles to land Petty. Florida State is also actively working to flip Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre, who committed to the Vols in January. 247Sports' Tom Loy reported that is unlikely, but Tennessee and Florida State appear locked in several recruiting battles.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.