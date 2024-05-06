Steve Wiltfong Submits Prediction For Josh Petty
On3's Steve Wiltfong submitted an RPM prediction for 2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty (Roswell, Ga.).
Fellowship Christian School offensive tackle Josh Petty has been a long-time target for the Tennessee Volunteers. He made it to Knoxville, Tennessee, several times in the early stages of his recruitment but used the past few months to expand his horizons beyond the three to four schools he was consistently visiting.
Tennessee is still a firm player in this race with a chance to land an official visit, but others are currently setting the pace. On3's Steve Wiltfong logged an RPM prediction in favor of the Florida State Seminoles to land Petty. Florida State is also actively working to flip Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre, who committed to the Vols in January. 247Sports' Tom Loy reported that is unlikely, but Tennessee and Florida State appear locked in several recruiting battles.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.