Tennessee Baseball Lands Commitment From Top-50 2028 Outfielder

Hudson Oliver, a standout outfielder at Hoover High School in Alabama, announced his commitment to the Volunteers. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect is ranked among the nation's top players in the 2028 class.

Oliver also has a familiar connection to Tennessee. He played at Hoover with incoming Volunteers freshman infielder Jaxson Wood.

Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee🍊 pic.twitter.com/m5oET80stI — Hudson Oliver (@Hudson_Oliver2) October 4, 2026

Hudson Oliver Brings Impressive Tools to Tennessee

Oliver's national ranking is impressive, but some of his measurable numbers stand out even more. According to Prep Baseball, Oliver has recorded a 6.57-second 60-yard dash, 94 mph outfield velocity and a maximum exit velocity of 103.9 mph. His profile also lists a career-best batted-ball distance of 410 feet.

Tennessee fans during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Those numbers give Oliver an intriguing combination of speed, arm strength and power while he still has two high school seasons remaining. His power has also shown up against high-level competition. Baseball America highlighted Oliver after he drove a 94 mph fastball over the fence during the 2026 National Program Invitational. The ball left his bat at 100 mph.

Oliver Ranked Among Nation's Top 2028 Prospects

Oliver is ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 16 outfielder nationally in the 2028 class by Perfect Game. He is also ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in Alabama.

Before choosing Tennessee, Oliver also visited several of the Volunteers' SEC rivals, including Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State.

Oliver transferred from Guntersville High School to Hoover ahead of the 2026 season. He joined Hoover's varsity team as a sophomore and spent one season as a teammate of Wood, who was then a senior.

Oliver Reunites With Former Hoover Teammate at Tennessee

Jaxson Wood graduated from Hoover in 2026 and signed with Tennessee. The infielder is now on campus and entering his true freshman season with the Volunteers in 2027.

Wood will be joined by an impressive group of incoming freshmen for Tennessee's 2027 season. The class features some of the nation's top young talent, highlighted by highly rated right-handed pitcher and shortstop Cole Koeninger. The group also includes catcher Sean Dunlap, right-handed pitchers Gannon Grant and Gary Morse, and utility player Jack Dugan

While Wood and Tennessee's incoming freshmen prepare for their first college season, Oliver is entering his junior year at Hoover. His commitment gives the Volunteers another highly regarded prospect as they continue building their 2028 recruiting class.

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