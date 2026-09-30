Tennessee Baseball Releases the Full 2027 Schedule

The Tennessee Volunteers baseball schedule has been released. This is the second season that the team will be led into battle by Josh Elander as the head coach of the program. He replaced Tony Vitello, a long-time baseball coach for the Vols, when Vitello made the jump to the big leagues.

This baseball team is looking for a chance to right their wrongs that they had last season, as they fell short in the regionals against the VCU Rams.

Now their focus turns to the 2027 season, after they put together one of the best classes yet and have put themselves in a position to succeed quickly. The 2027 season will feature some massive games, including SEC play, as the Vols will have a lengthy schedule.

Here is the games that the Vols will be playing, according to the recent release.

February

Tennessee's Landon Mack (18) pitches the ball during a college baseball game between Tennessee and LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee., on April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee will begin the season against NIU, which will be a home series. This will begin for the Vols on Feb. 19 and will conclude on Feb. 21. This will be the only series that the Vols will play before they play High Point on Feb. 23. Following this, the Vols will conclude the month of February with the "Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic." This will feature a game against three different opponents, as the Vols play against Cincinnati (Feb. 26), Illinois (Feb. 27), and Georgia Tech (Feb. 28).

March

Tennessee's Blaine Brown (1) scores a run during an NCAA college baseball game against Alabama on April 23, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The next month will feature some out-of-conference series before they get started with SEC play. The Vols begin the month with a midweek game against ETSU (March 2), which will then be followed by a weekend series between the Vols and Missouri State (March 5-7). Next, the Vols will play a two-game midweek slate against Mississippi State Valley (March 9 and March 10), before they play a non-conference series against Evansville (March 12-14). They will face their final non-conference opponent before getting into SEC play, when they take on the Dayton Flyers on March 16. Conference play begins against the Oklahoma Sooners, which will be a home series for the Vols. This will begin on Friday and will conclude on Sunday. The dates for that are (19-21). The Vols won't be done with the non-conference games when they start conference play, as they will then take on Eastern Kentucky for a mid-week game on March 23. This will be the final game before the Vols jump into their first conference series on the road, in which the Vols travel to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. This series takes place on March 26-28. The final game of the month will be against Morehead State (March 30).

April

Tennessee pitcher Cam Appenzeller (19) throws the ball during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee begins April with an SEC weekend series against Arkansas (April 2-4). After a game against Tennessee Tech (April 6), Tennessee will be back in Texas, as they travel to take on the Texas Longhorns (April 9-11). This will later lead to another midweek game against Queens (April 13), which will then be followed by an away series to Auburn (April 16-18). Lipscomb is the next team to step up to the plate against the Vols, as they will play against their midweek opponent on Tuesday, April 20, before they take on Georgia that weekend at home (April 23-25). The Vols will play against Alabama A&M (April 27) in the midweek game before they begin their series against Florida (one game in the month of April, which is April 30).

May

Tennessee's Levi Clark (16) swings at a pitch during a college baseball game between Tennessee and LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee., on April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final month of regular season baseball is in May. The Vols begin their slate with their final two games against the Gators (May 1-2). Following the conclusion of the road test, the Vols will be back at home for a mid-week contest, as they take on Eastern Kentucky (May 4). Next on the list is a home series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (May 7-9). This is one of the final series for Tennessee at home. They will then play against Bellarmine (May 11), before they travel to play against the Alabama Crimson Tide (May 14-16). The Vols' final midweek game of the regular season will be played against Belmont on May 18, which will catapult the Vols into their final series at home, as they play against Vanderbilt. This series will take place between May 20-22. Following the conclusion of this series will be postseason play, which begins with the SEC tournament from May 25-30.

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