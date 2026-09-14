Tennessee’s Power Pipeline Is Thriving as Four Former Vols Crush 30-Plus Homers in the Minors

The uniforms have changed. The ballparks are different. The competition has gotten tougher.

The power has followed them anyway.

Four former Tennessee sluggers have now blasted at least 30 home runs during the 2026 minor league season, with Andrew Fischer, Blake Burke, Billy Amick, and Trey Lipscomb combining to provide another eye-catching advertisement for what Tennessee baseball has become.

And Fischer is doing more than hitting home runs. He is making history.

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Andrew Fischer (11) celebrates with Marco Dinges (5) after hitting a three run home run against the Great Lake Loons Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. The Timber Rattlers won 5-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fischer Stands Alone

Fischer launched his 47th home run of the season Thursday night for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, breaking Ryan Howard's mark for the most home runs by a minor league player in a single season this century. The blast also moved Fischer into fifth place in the modern-era Minor League Baseball record book, dating back to 1963.

That is remarkable enough by itself.

Then remember that this is Fischer's first full professional season.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Fischer with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft after his lone season at Tennessee. He hit .341 with 25 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .497 on-base percentage for the Vols while reaching base in all 65 games. His 25 homers were the second-most in a single season in Tennessee history.

One year later, Fischer has taken that power to another level. Through 123 games between High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi, he has 47 homers and 113 RBIs with a 1.067 OPS.

For some perspective, Ryan Howard hit 46 minor league homers in 2004. Fischer just passed him.

At 22 years old.

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US; Ryan Howard bats during the MLBx All-Star 3-On-3 at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burke and Fischer Reunited

There is another Tennessee connection making Fischer's season even more interesting.

Blake Burke is his teammate in Biloxi.

Burke became one of the defining power hitters of Tennessee's rise, finishing his Vol career with 50 home runs and helping Tennessee capture the 2024 national championship. Milwaukee selected him with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, then followed a year later by taking Fischer in the first round.

The reunion has produced exactly what Tennessee fans might expect.

Home runs.

By late July, Burke led the Southern League with 27 homers and 79 RBIs while posting a .966 OPS. Fischer had already reached 33 home runs across two levels at that point, giving Biloxi one of the most dangerous former-Vol combinations anywhere in professional baseball.

Now the Tennessee graphic tells an even bigger story: Fischer at 47, Burke at 36, Billy Amick at 33 and Trey Lipscomb at 31.

Blake Burke (left) and Andrew Fischer, two of the top sluggers in the Brewers organization, both homered twice May 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Different Tennessee Teams, Same Result

What makes the foursome particularly interesting is that they represent different chapters of the Tennessee program.

Lipscomb's breakout came in 2022, when he smashed 22 home runs during one of the greatest offensive seasons in program history.

Amick arrived from Clemson and immediately became a centerpiece of Tennessee's 2024 national championship lineup, hitting 23 homers. Burke was alongside him and finished that championship season with 20.

Then came Fischer in 2025.

Different recruiting paths. Different Tennessee teams. Different professional organizations.

Same calling card.

Power.

Tennessee's Development Is Showing Up Beyond Knoxville

College baseball success is ultimately measured by championships, and Tennessee already owns the biggest trophy available after its 2024 national title.

But professional development matters, too.

The Vols are no longer simply sending players into professional baseball. Former Tennessee hitters are becoming legitimate prospects and producing at increasingly high levels of the minor leagues.

Fischer might be the most dramatic example yet.

When Milwaukee drafted him, Brewers vice president of amateur acquisition Tod Johnson revealed that a sizable portion of the organization's scouting group believed Fischer was the best college hitter available in the 2025 draft.

Less than 14 months later, that evaluation looks increasingly difficult to argue with.

According to Tennessee Baseball on X, Fischer has 47 home runs; Burke has 36; Amick has 33; and Lipscomb has 31.

Four former Vols. More than 30 apiece.

And for Tennessee, perhaps the most exciting part is what those numbers represent.

The home runs are no longer stopping at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

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