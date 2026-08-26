Tennessee Basketball Misses on Big Time Recruiting Target

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball squad has been great when it comes to recruiting in the past, as many of their best players have come through the program recently, especially when factoring in recruiting out of the portal. Whether it is getting a steal from a prospect like Zakai Zeigler or going into five-star territory and bringing Nate Ament to Rocky Top, Rick Barnes has made it a point to do an excellent job when it comes to recruiting.

Unfortunately for this staff, they have yet to land a commitment in the class of 2027, as they have been in the mix for many of the nation's best players. This includes a player who has made the decision to commit to another school over the Vols.

Tennessee Basketball Misses on J'Lon Lyons

Tennesee basketball coach Rick Barnes during a Tennessee basketball practice in Pratt Pavilion on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That player is J'Lon Lyons. Lyons is an excellent point guard from the state of Maryland, as he resides in the city of Clinton. The talented prospect attends Clinton Grace Christian High School and is now committed to the Butler Bulldogs following his first official visit, meaning the commitment was made prior to the remainder of his visits.

This is a massive blow for the Vols, as the talented prospect ranks as the No. 41 prospect in the entire class, according to 247Sports Composite, and is by far one of the better targets that the Vols had on their list. He committed prior to his visit with the Virginia Cavaliers (8/27), Syracuse Orange (9/11), Georgetown Hoyas (9/15), Maryland Terrapins (9/18), VCU Rams (9/27), and the Tennessee Volunteers (10/1).

At this moment, it remains unknown if he will still visit these schools; however, in most cases, players avoid visiting other college programs and will remain loyal to the school they committed to.

What's Next for Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes speaks during the annual Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now the Tennessee Volunteers will turn their focus to the remainder of their targets, as they have multiple official visits coming up.

The Vols have already hosted Antonio Pemberton, who is by far one of the more gifted players on their recruiting board. He is a near-five-star prospect and is someone worth monitoring. As for the other players that are coming up on their OV, Micah Gordon, Chris Brown, Justin Wise (Georgia commit), Malachi Jordan, Davis Cochran, and Dylan Jones.

If the Vols can land some of these recruits, they will be just fine; however, this loss in the recruiting scene is something that has already given the Vols a massive hit in the class of 2027.