Tennessee Commit Derrick Baker Explains Why He Remains Locked in with Vols After New Offer

Tennessee landed a commitment from quarterback Derrick Baker back in February. Since then, Baker has embraced the Volunteers culture and has tried to recruit some players to Knoxville with him.

When Baker committed, it seemed all but certain that he would end up in Rocky Top, but then Georgia offered Baker on May 6th, and rumors started circulating that he might be interested in the Dawgs.

Baker Addresses the Rumors

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vols on SI recently caught up with Baker amid the speculation, and he first spoke on what being offered by the in-state Georgia Bulldogs meant.

It’s a pleasure for Georgia to come out and see the talent I have, so it was a blessing to offer me. The coaches were talking about how any offer from them is committable. I just think it is proof of my ability.”

However, Baker made it known that this does not affect his commitment to Tennessee.

“I’m still locked in with Tennessee! I have a great relationship with all of the coaches, it’s more than just coach Heupel and coach Halazle, it’s the whole quarterback room and other positions, including some defensive coaches.”

Last season, Baker hurt his wrist in the first game of his high school season, which caused him to miss the remainder of the season. Tennessee still kept up with him during that time, and that loyalty showed Baker a lot about Tennessee.

“The amount of love that they showed my family and me (during that time) shows that they really want me there. That was the main reason I wanted to commit (back in February).”

He also spoke about his relationship with the current quarterbacks in the QB room.

They are helpful. I know with the quarterback position, only one can be on the field, but it is really a family in that room.”

To anyone questioning his commitment status, you just have to ask his teammates. 2029 offensive tackle Landon Ghea and 2028 four-star tackle Joshua Evans, both teammates of Baker at Milton High School, told Vols on SI that Baker is pushing hard for them to come join him at Tennessee.

The three-star will be back in Knoxville for an official visit from June 5th to 8th. He will be joined by a list of visitors such as four-star offensive lineman Nate Carson, three-star cornerback Dylan Haley, and three-star Vols commit Jaden Butler, amongst others.

To read more about how Baker performed in his spring game, click here.