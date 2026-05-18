Tennessee Football Misses on In-State Recruiting Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have missed on another target from the state of Tennessee, as this time they have missed one of the better players in the state when it comes to their big board. The player that they have missed on is Jarrell Chandler, who is one of the safety prospects the Vols have been recruiting for quite some time. He is a prospect from Halls High School, and is one of the better prospects from this high school over the last 10 years.

Where Jarrell Chandler Committed

Halls' Jarrell Chandler (3) is grabbed by Clinton’s Braylen Hayden (1) in a TSSAA high school football game on October 31, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chandler has opted to commit elsewhere, as his school of choice was the Clemson Tigers. He will be joining Coach Dabo and his commitment class. As of now, he is the second safety commit in the class, which means he is still viewed as a priority rather than being viewed as an option. He is joined by fellow safety Harrison Luke, who is solid, but many would likely value Chandler over Luke due to his range and size.

Chandler would have been one of the bigger commits for the Vols at this point, and he would have been the second safety in the class, as he would be joining fellow Tennessee in-state prospect, Jaden Butler.

Clemson is getting a great player, which is something that you can tell from his evaluation by one of the best evaluators in the business, Andrew Ivins.

Jarrell Chandler Evaluation

Jarrell Chandler of Halls High School in Tennessee during a Clemson football recruiting visit before kickoff with LSU at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Big, physical safety that should offer no shortage of alignment possibilities.

-Got snaps primarily as an overhang and slot defender during junior year while also doubling as a wide receiver on offense.

-Showcases a good combination of burst and agility.

-Will drop his shoulder to make a hit, but also come to balance as a face-up tackler.-Quick to navigate congestion and can slip past perimeter blocks.

-Solid in zone coverage at this stage and can hang with larger pass catchers.-

Could certainly settle in as the low man in a split system, but ceiling might be highest as a new-age Joker that can rush the passer on third down.

-Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with a higher ceiling given the profile (91 explosion, 89 speed scores).

What's next for the Vols is the fact that they will likely still look to land a commitment to join Butler at the safety position. All eyes are on Brandon Leavell, who is set to make his commitment decision later today. If the Vols could land him, this would leave a much lesser sour taste in the mouth of Tennessee fans now that Chandler is on his way to Clemson.