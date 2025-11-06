Tennessee Football Commit JP Peace Plans to Peer Recruit Fellow Vols Legacy
The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting heavily in multiple different classes, including the class of 2027. The class of 2026 is wrapping up soon, which has shifted the focus from the class of 2026 to the class of 2027. This has been a very big trend for the Tennessee Vols, as theyw ill still recruit heavily until they can't in the 2026 class, they have completed most of their class in the 2026 cycle, which has allowed their focus to be more so on the future class.
The Tennessee Vols have the chance to have one of the better classes, as they are off to a solid start with three early Tennessee commits. One of the commits who committed to the Tennessee Vols is a linebacker prospect from West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. That prospect is JP Peace, who has quickly become one of the more popular players in the state of Tennessee. He is one of two commits they have inside teh state in the 2027 class. The other prospect is Princeton Uwaifo from Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Peace recently visited the Tennessee Vols yet again, and he caught up with Vols On SI following this. Here is what he had to say.
JP Peace Recaps His Tennessee Vols Visit
"My visit was good. I spent a lot of time just hanging around the coaches and talking to some other recruits. I like Tennessee more and more every time I go over there, and can’t wait to get back over there," said the Tennessee Volunteers linebacker commit in the 2027 recruiting class when speaking to Vols On SI following his Tennessee visit.
The talented commit had the chance to talk with other recruits, he said. Out of those recruits, there was one prospect in particular that he had the chance to speak with the most. That prospect is one of the main in-state linebacker targets for the Tennessee Vols. Here is who he was building more of a connection with and why.
"There were a lot of recruits there this weekend, and I talked to a lot of them and got to know them. However, I talked to Kenny Simon the most. It was good catching up with him."
Peace would leave off with confirmation on when he is visiting the Vols again. Here is what he had to say.
"I do plan to return for the next home game."