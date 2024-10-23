Tennessee Football Commit Sidney Walton Excited To Be A Volunteer Following Visit
Tennessee had many visitors on campus for the Tennessee vs Alabama game which the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide 24-17. They had many commits on campus including Sidney Walton.
Walton is a 2025 Safety commit from Moody High School in the state of Alabama. Walton caught up with Tennessee on SI following his game-day visit.
“The visit to Tennessee was the best game day experience I’ve ever been to from start to finish. Obviously the hospitality was above and beyond and it truly just felt like I was back at home. The players and coaches feel like family already and being there just made me that much more excited to open the next chapter of my book as a Volunteer,” Walton stated to Tennessee on SI. “The atmosphere of the game was absolutely amazing, from the energy I felt from the players in warmups to the energy I felt from the fans in the stands, it was second to none and there’s no amount of words could only describe the experience. The only words to come close to describing the atmosphere are electric, incomparable, and exciting.”
The commit isn’t going anywhere and even goes as far as to say his recruitment has been shut down even before his visit. “Even before the visit, my recruitment was 100% shut down. Rocky Top is my second home. GBO!”
The talented commit got to speak with some of his future teammates and coaches at Tennessee. “I did have a chance to speak with some of the recruits and the main thing that was said was encouraging words on to why Tennessee can be the best place for them and how the school could help them grow. One friend of mine did end up committing after the game to the Tennessee which is one of the steps to making this team even greater. I actually did get a chance to get with all of my coaches as well and the main message I got which I appreciated wholeheartedly was the fact that this will be me in the next two months. They kept reiterating that everything I’m seeing will be to my access and my advantage in the upcoming months and if I work I could be a key part of what this amazing program is gearing towards.”
The Moody, Alabama commit does plan to be back on campus before the season concludes and before December’s signing day “I definitely do plan on being back on campus before the end of the season, the date is TBD. GBO!”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports