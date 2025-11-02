Tennessee Football Flips 2026 Tight End From California
The Tennessee football programs continues a busy day on the recruiting trail with the flip of former California 2026 tight end commit Luca Wolf after he visited campus for the game against Oklahoma.
The new commit comes from international roots, originally from Austria, before transferring in to the NFL Academy which has provided an attractive program that develops football players from around the entire nation.
He has quickly become an intriguing recruit for college programs, especially this season, and that includes Tennessee who made a serious push to flip the athletic tight end and it paid off today with the Vols earning his commitment the day after his visit.
More About Luca Wolf
Tennessee tight ends coach Alec Abeln was searching to add a tight end in this class following the decommitment of Carson Sneed and he quickly identified Wolf as a prime target candidate, offering on October 8th and moving quick to bring him to campus.
Wolf has a big frame to work with a 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds that allows for him to take care of all the tight end responsibilities while providing exciting potential in the receiving departments, moving excellent in that strong frame and displaying strong hands.
That athleticism is on full display across a plethora of different sports that has included basketball and boxing, among others.
As the schedule for the NFL Academy continues to grow, Wolf has been able to play in some high-profile matchups, including a recent game at national power IMG Academy (FL).
Wolf displayed his exciting skillset playing a lot of roles in the game, from in-line blocking to catching screens and turning upfield, to running legit routes to get open and be a real part of the passing attack.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel prefers to keep the same offensive unit on the field for the entirety of each drive, and one of the most crucial aspects of that is having a reliable and versatile tight end that can both block and catch passes.
The versatility is a large reason that Miles Kitselman has broken out in a starting role on Rocky Top after transferring in from Alabama, and Wolf offers even more receiving upside, making him an exciting addition for the future of the offense for Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle.
Wolf is the 24th commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle for the Tennessee Volunteers and is now the lone tight end in the class.
He looks to join players such as Ethan Davis, Jack Van Dorselaer, DaSaahn Brame, and Cole Harrison as scholarship players in the tight end room for the future.