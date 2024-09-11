Tennessee Football Offers Track Record Holder
The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting talented prospects across the board at various positions and they may have found a hidden gem in the recruit that is featured in this headline.
That recruit is Demare Dezeurn who is a 5-foot-11 165-pound receiver from Bishop Alemany High School. What makes him an intriguing prospect is the fact that this 2027 wideout is a 60M state record holder in track with a time of 10.36. He is also a 60M Freshman U.S. record holder as well with the same time he ran. The Nike All-American caught up with Volunteer Country to detail his Vols offer.
“This offer means that all my hard work is paying off and it is just really a blessing for me and my family,” said the track record holder.
“What makes them unique is their games and their play style I’ve liked Tennessee a lot recently and I can’t wait to see what they do this year,” Dezeurn stated.
He also talks about which schools are standing out to him early on in his recruitment.
“Some schools that stand out are LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas so far.”
He does have plans to visit Tennessee however the only thing missing is a date for the 2027 prospect.
“I do plan to visit Tennessee we haven’t really put in a date for that.”
He details what’s next in his recruiting timeline and visits seem to be the choice of course.
“What’s next for me is going to games and watching them and seeing them play together and just being there meeting the coaches,” said the Tennessee target.
