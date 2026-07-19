Tennessee Football Commit Carter Jamison Leaves Crucial Message for David Gabriel Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land a plethora of different recruits, including arguably their biggest target in the 2027 recruiting class, as he remains on the board for just a few more days. That prospect is David Gabriel Georges, who is a five-star running back from Canada, but plays at Baylor High School in the state of Tennessee. Gabriel Georges is just one of the many talented running backs in the nation, but many would confirm that they believe he is one of the better running back prospects that Tennessee has ever recruited.

Gabriel Georges is set to announce his commitment on July 22nd, as he is set to announce his decision between three premier programs. The schools that he is set to announce his commitment between are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, and, of course, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Each school has held their own, but the Tennessee Volunteers aren't just recruiting through their staff, as the commits from the program have been leaving statements recently. This includes a new statement from Carter Jamison, who is a three-star defensive back from the state of Georgia. He shared his thoughts on DGG, as he left a key message that he would like him to see ahead of his commitment on Wednesday.

Carter Jamison Leaves a Message for David Gabriel Georges

David Gabriel Georges, Baylor School running back, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"DGG, come be a Vol. Tennessee is building something special, and there’s no better place to develop, compete, and play in front of the best fans in the country. We’d love to have you in Knoxville," Carter Jamison stated when speaking with Vols on SI ahead of David Gabriel Georges' commitment.

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