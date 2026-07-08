Ranking Each Tennessee Volunteers Orange Adidas Jersey

The Adidas era is here, and the Tennessee Volunteers have released their orange jersey and uniform for seven major sports. Here is how I would rank each of them.

7. Volleyball

Volleyball new orange uniforms. | @vol_vball

This isn't a bad uniform, but in my opinion this is the least impressive. The shorts are black, which stand out more than they should, which is why this is put lower than the others on the list. When soccer is showcased, you can notice a major difference between the shorts of each; however, the top is solid with a solid font and some solid accessories. Not a bad uniform, but not great either.

6. Baseball

Cam Appenzeller in the new orange uniform. | @Vol_Baseball

While some may find this a bit of a critical ranking, I do believe this uniform is still solid. There aren't many complaints about this uniform. In fact, this is a uniform that I tend to like a lot. The thing holding this back is the lack of changes and the lack of true Adidas identity. This seems like a copy-and-paste that the average fan wouldn't recognize the changes in. This isn't the best jersey the Vols will be repping on the field, but this is still a solid look for the baseball squad. Not perfect, but this is still a solid uniform.

5. Men's Basketball

Terrence Hill Jr. in the new Tennessee Vols orange basketball jersey with Adidas. | @Vol_Hoops

There isn't anything that is majorly wrong with this uniform. It is the old reliable that fans have learned to love, which means they basically didn't change anything about this jersey. There have been some mixed feelings about the accessories and the logo on the collar, but as a jersey, this is solid. Not much to complain about here.

4. Softball

Sage Mardjetko in the new orange Adidas uniform. | @vol_softball

This jersey is likely No. 1 on many's list, as this jersey is just a full-on throwback type of vibe with the Lady Vols script being clean as can be. The Summitt blue is by far the best feature, but there isn't an overbearing amount of any color. There isn't much to complaina bout with this jersey, although a Summitt blue belt would have been sick to see on this uniform. This is a great jersey for the softball squad.

3. Soccer

Shae O'Rourke repping the new soccer orange kit. | @vol_soccer

Soccer isn't the most popular sport on the list when it comes to college viewers, but this is one of the better uniforms in the family. Soccer released a great all-orange kit, including the accessories that will make the players on the field both stand out and look fresh. There is no lost identity on the field, and the numbers now look different, which I am a fan of. This is a great all-orange look for the success squad.

2. Football

DeSean Bishop repping the new orange jersey. | @Vol_Football

Football is many's favorite, but unlike the No. 1 on my list, there is one flaw to this in my book. That being the picture accessories. I would like the accessories to be orange-based or at least have some orange in them, rather than being white, grey, and black. The best part about this jersey is the number font, as this stands out and makes this jersey stand out.

1. Lady Vols Basketball

Avery Mills in the new Lady Vols orange Adidas uniform. | @ladyvol_hoops

It doesn't get better than this new orange jersey, as this is a fresh and clean look. The Lady Vols still know their identity with the Summitt blue, but the new word font along with the outstanding design is undeniable. The Summitt blue sends this over the top, and there isn't anything wrong with this jersey. If I were to be picky, it would be the number being too small, but honestly, this jersey is my personal favorite.

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