Tennessee Football Signee Legend Bey Makes Revealing Statement About Ohio State

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the headlines for both the good and bad, as the Vols wrap up their 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Day period. One of the players who has been in the headlines from this Early Signing Day period is Legend Bey.

Bey is an uber-talented athlete from the state of Texas who has become one of the better players in Texas as a whole. Bey is a guy that the Vols made a priority back in the summer, because of his explosiveness. Despite him playing QB at the high school level, the Vols have their hopes of Bey being able to make a switch to a slot receiver. He sure does have the speed to kickstart his progression at the position. He is also a guy who could pick up on the other traits easily, as he is someone who has really started to break through with the traits that he does have.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to flip his commitment a bit later in the cycle. Bey was anticipated to play wide receiver with the Buckeyes, but also had the chance to see the field as a running back. Everything looked like he would be signing with the Buckeyes, but unexpected news of Brian Hartline taking the USF job was released. This led to some speculation that the Tennessee Volunteers would flip the prospect back, which is essentially what happened. However, more reports have been released that Bey might not have wanted to do that.

The report has been that his brother and his mom made the decision for him, and at the minimum, encouraged him to flip to Tennessee. However, the report has later been that Bey was denied the opportunity to sign with the Buckeyes due to his Mom not allowing it to happen, and Bey is currently 17, which makes this even more of a possibility.

Is this true? Bey released a statement through the comment section of a TikTok that was posted, which was later deleted. Here is what the Tennessee Volunteers signee said in the comments of the post.

What Legend Bey Said

Legend Bey on his Ohio State Buckeyes official visit | Legend Bey

"Unfortunately it's true, But I would like for everyone to give my mom the upmost respect. I turn 18 in 20 days so it most likely will be Go Bucks," said the talented prospect in a TikTok comment.

The saga will continue, as he turns 18 on Christmas Eve. Until then, there will be some more news that will likely be released.

More Vols News