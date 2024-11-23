Tennessee Football Target Daune Morris Takes OV To Rocky Top
Tennessee gets top remaining RB target Daune Morris on campus for an official visit.
Tennessee finally got one of their top remaining targets that have not committed to the Vols to take an official visit.
That top target is Daune Morris who was on campus for the UTEP game. This is a return visit following his initial visit to Tennessee when the Vols took on the Kentucky Wildcats.
Morris is an Oakland High School running back from the state of Tennessee. Originally playing at Red Bank High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee the in-state prospect has been a top target for many schools including the school he is committed to now.
That school is USC who has steadily lost the majority of their top recruits including Julian Lewis who de-committed and committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.
Morris loved his Knoxville visit last time around and immediately scheduled his OV. Morris is one of two Trojan commits deeply involved in conversations with the Vols as he is joined by Buford High School star Jadon Perlotte.
Morris would be the second RB commit on the class if he were to commit to Tennessee. He would join Justin Baker who is a teammate of Perlotte in high school.
Tennessee WILL NOT go away from Morris as they have been recruiting the back since before he committed to USC. The Vols will hope to flip him before Early Signing Day which is scheduled for December 4th as the Trojans will look to keep their four-star running back commit.
