Tennessee High on 2028 4-Star Cooper Martenson's Board After Visit Saturday

Tennessee is looking to have one of the best classes in the country in 2028. The Vols already have one commitment from Kaden Craft, and he is looking to help build up the class around him. After Tennessee's recent success on the field, more recruits have taken notice of what Josh Heupel is doing in Knoxville.

Cooper Martenson is one of the fastest-rising offensive linemen in the 2028 class. Over the past few months, he has gone from unranked to a four-star, gaining offers from the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and others.

He was in Knoxville on Saturday to watch Tennessee take down rivals Alabama, and he walked away loving it.

Here’s what he told us at Vols on SI.

Cooper Martenson on Tennessee Visit

Cooper Martenson at Georgia Tech | Via Cooper Martenson on X

While on his visit, Martenson spoke with offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, offensive analyst Kevin Pendleton, and head coach Josh Heupel. Between the three of them, they made sure to spend time with the four-star.

“We spoke about how my season was going, and how my physical style of play would fit in at Tennessee.”

As for the visit itself, Martenson loved visiting Neyland Stadium on a record-breaking night.

“It was amazing. It was great to get back to Neyland. I have never been to a game where the fans were that loud. The atmosphere was electric!”

He has already visited both Georgia Tech and Georgia this fall, and he is far from done. He also has plans to visit Auburn this weekend and to visit Florida in a few weeks. He added that he hopes to visit Tennessee again once his high school season ends.

He mentioned that he plans to announce a top schools list in the spring as well.

When we asked how likely Tennessee was to get an official visit, he gave a positive response for the Vols.

“(It's) Very likely. After the experience I had in Knoxville on Saturday, catching up with coaches and watching the players and their physical style of football, I know I would fit in on the O-Line at Tennessee.”

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