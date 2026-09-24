Tennessee is Currently Hosting One of the Best Basketball Recruits on His Official Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers are currently hosting one of the best players in high school basketball when it comes to the class of 2027. This is great news, as they haven't had much of a breakthrough when it comes to the class of 2027, compared to how their class looked this time last year. Many of their top targets on the recruiting front have already committed, but not to the Vols.

In fact, the Vols have yet to land a single commitment. Five-star Antonio Pemberton committed to Michigan State, four-star Micah Gordon committed to Creighton, and four-star J'Lon Lyons committed to Butler, which leaves the Vols with some targets remaining, but one could argue that none are bigger than the one on the visit right now.

That player is Reese Alston, who is a five-star point guard who currently ranks as the No. 9 player in the entire country. The talented prospect is from the Houston, Texas, area and is the best player in the state of Texas, while also being ranked as the No. 3 point guard in the class, according to Rivals.

5⭐️ PG Reese Alston is down to seven schools, but where does his recruitment currently stand?



Latest intel on the current frontrunner, the main challenger, and where the rest of his finalists stand: https://t.co/908E9QYuur https://t.co/feMbBKFDo3 pic.twitter.com/7BOtt31k6G — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 25, 2026

He is now visiting the Vols after arriving in Knoxville on Wednesday. This is a multi-day official visit and is one of the four official visits he has actually scheduled. In fact, the talented recruit has already visited Wichita State and LSU, and only has to finish this Vols visit before waiting until December for his official visit with the Louisville Cardinals, according to 247Sports. With that being said, there has yet to be a report indicating whether the Kentucky Wildcats, Houston Cougars, or Vanderbilt Commodores will even receive an official visit this season.

With that being said, this is a great opportunity for the Vols to make headlines in this recruitment and could be something that puts them over the edge over everyone. This would also be a massive commitment win for Rick Barnes and the staff if he were to announce his commitment to the Vols, not only because he is an elite talent, but also because he is someone that people would want to be around. He plays like a quarterback does when it comes to the basketball court, as he is always willing to pass and take charge as a leader.

This is something that many recruits would want to play with, and that leaves plenty of room for Barnes and company to turn this thing around.

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